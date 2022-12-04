Deer menace: Villagers stage ‘chulla bandh’ agitation

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Ramchandrapur village in Tanra panchayat of Raghunathpur block staged a novel protest called ‘chulla bandh’ demanding the Forest department to prevent entry of deer into their farms. As part of the protest, around 500 residents of the village including women and children resorted to fasting.

The villagers said owing to shortage of food and water in the forest, deer from Dhartangada forest sneak into paddy and vegetable fields near the village and destroy crops. Thousands of acres of land in 11 villages of the panchayat are affected by the menace. The villagers urged the Forest department to erect fencing around farmland for protection of their crops from deer.

Sarpanch of Tanra panchayat Batakrushna Nayak said residents of four panchayats including Tanra, Eradanga, Purnabasant and Gualipur have vowed to stage a protest in front of office of Jagatsinghpur collector. He said even as the Forest department has erected fences near railway track for safety of deer nothing has been done to ensure safety of crops.

Forest department sources said a proposal was sent to the state government for erecting barbed wire around agriculture fields in the area. However, no funds have been allocated for the purpose. The department will procure ‘mahua’ flowers from other districts to feed the deer . It will also install water tanks so that the animals do not venture into human habitations.

