Home States Odisha

Deer menace: Villagers stage ‘chulla bandh’ agitation

The villagers said owing to shortage of food and water in the forest, deer from Dhartangada forest sneak into paddy and vegetable fields near the village and destroy crops.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Ramachandrapur village staging ‘chulla bandh’ agitation| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Ramchandrapur village in Tanra panchayat of Raghunathpur block staged a novel protest called ‘chulla bandh’ demanding the Forest department to prevent entry of deer into their farms. As part of the protest, around 500 residents of the village including women and children resorted to fasting.

The villagers said owing to shortage of food and water in the forest, deer from Dhartangada forest sneak into paddy and vegetable fields near the village and destroy crops. Thousands of acres of land in 11 villages of the panchayat are affected by the menace. The villagers urged the Forest department to erect fencing around farmland for protection of their crops from deer.

Sarpanch of Tanra panchayat Batakrushna Nayak said residents of four panchayats including Tanra, Eradanga, Purnabasant and Gualipur have vowed to stage a protest in front of office of Jagatsinghpur collector. He said even as the Forest department has erected fences near railway track for safety of deer nothing has been done to ensure safety of crops.

Forest department sources said a proposal was sent to the state government for erecting barbed wire around agriculture fields in the area. However, no funds have been allocated for the purpose. The department will  procure ‘mahua’ flowers from other districts to feed the deer . It will also install water tanks  so that the animals do not venture into human habitations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp