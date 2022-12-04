Home States Odisha

ESIC beneficiaries rue long processes, wrong timings

While  day one was spent on avail preliminary treatment and pathological tests at the dispensary, he could avail treatment at the Model Hospital the next day.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

health insurance

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The cumbersome process of availing treatment at the dispensaries of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Sundargarh district is a major cause of concern for beneficiaries.Sources said the district has around 82,000 insured persons under the ESIC scheme of the Centre. Apart from the Model Hospital of ESIC at Rourkela, the district has eight dispensaries with sanctioned strength of one to five doctors. Two more dispensaries are coming up at Koida and Bonai.

While patients were earlier referred to the Model Hospital from the dispensaries, the norm was relaxed recently to ease the load on the latter. But the move has become a headache for patients who have no option to wait in some cases for two days and complete formalities to avail treatment at the dispensaries.

An insured person of Rourkela requesting anonymity said he is suffering from a chronic health condition and had to take two days leave for availing treatment at an ESI dispensary adjacent to the Model Hospital. While  day one was spent on avail preliminary treatment and pathological tests at the dispensary, he could avail treatment at the Model Hospital the next day. “The timing of the dispensary is another issue the beneficiaries have to face,” he said.

Odisha Unit CITU vice president Jehangir Ali said although the norm for emergency patients has been relaxed, practically majority of the entitled patients are facing trouble as the dispensaries function from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm on working days. The dispensaries remain closed on Sundays, state government holidays and national holidays. The entitled patients are forced to visit the dispensaries allotted to them first to be allowed treatment at the Model Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp