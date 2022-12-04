Lady panchayat samiti member dies by suicide

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A tribal lady panchayat samiti member of Dumuka gram panchayat in Kendrapara district allegedly died by suicide on Friday night. Sources said, Gitanjali Pradhan (30) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house.

Sources said, Gitanjali’s husband along with few others rushed her to a hospital at Marsaghai where doctors declared her brought dead. While police have seized the body, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.Gitanjali’s husband is a peon at the Kendrapara collector’s office.

“We are investigating the matter,” said Marsaghai IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantray. Mahakalapada MLA and minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, chairperson of Marsaghai block Madhusmita Samal and others mourned Gitanjali’s death.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

KENDRAPARA: A tribal lady panchayat samiti member of Dumuka gram panchayat in Kendrapara district allegedly died by suicide on Friday night. Sources said, Gitanjali Pradhan (30) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. Sources said, Gitanjali’s husband along with few others rushed her to a hospital at Marsaghai where doctors declared her brought dead. While police have seized the body, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.Gitanjali’s husband is a peon at the Kendrapara collector’s office. “We are investigating the matter,” said Marsaghai IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantray. Mahakalapada MLA and minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, chairperson of Marsaghai block Madhusmita Samal and others mourned Gitanjali’s death. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)