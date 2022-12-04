Make-in-Odisha breaks new ground with Rs 10 lakh crore pitch

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day-long Make-in-Odisha 3.0 investment summit came to an end on Saturday notching commitments to the tune of over Rs 10 lakh crore, possibly the highest received by any state post-Covid.

Among the major sectors, 145 proposals of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore are said to be in the mineral, metal, and metal ancillary and downstream sector, followed by 32 intents of around Rs 2.38 lakh crore in power, renewable and green energy sector and 87 projects of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in logistics and infrastructure sector.

Announcing the overall investment proposals here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed the MIO 2022 a grand success as the commitments received during the flagship event has crossed the total value of investments pocketed in the previous two summits.

“The investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore would generate employment potential for over 10 lakh people. It is a win-win situation for both the state and industries. Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of industry-led growth,” he said.

The chief minister thanked the country partners - Japan, Norway and Germany for their support and cooperation. He hoped the collaboration would further strengthen the relationship and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people associations. “Let the juggernaut move on,” he summed up.

Naveen had also inaugurated five companies and laid foundation for five more during the conclave. The 10 projects have a total investment value of Rs 4,595 crore with employment potential of 15,135 people.

The state has received 93 proposals worth Rs 76,080 crore in fertiliser, petrochemical, chemical and plastics, 64 proposals of Rs 21,634 crore in manufacturing, 41 proposals of Rs 8,235 crore in tourism, 37 intents of Rs 7,740 crore in IT and ESDM, 102 worth Rs 7,249 crore in agriculture and food processing, 22 proposals of Rs 3,925 crore in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, 20 of Rs 2,640 crore in textile and apparel and 10 of Rs 2,055 crore in aerospace and defence.

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the state, a market leader in minerals and metals, has this time received proposals from diversified sectors, including some niche areas. The maximum investment intent of Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been received from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd, followed by Rs 1 lakh crore from JSW Group.

Around 20,000 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors, and participants from 11 countries - Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand attended the summit.

