Naveen dedicates 30 DRCs for children with special needs

The transformation initiative of Odisha in the school education sector has delivered stellar results.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated 30 District Resource Centres (DRCs) for children with special needs and also inaugurated six new academic buildings and 32 girls’ hostels of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Joining a session on ‘Transforming school education for future ready Odisha’ at the Make-in-Odisha 3.0 here, the chief minister also released a coffee table book on the Rs 5,000 crore plus 5T-High School Transformation projectNaveen, in his address said, “Transformation in education is not a dream anymore. It’s a reality now.”

“The transformation initiative of Odisha in the school education sector has delivered stellar results. Today, our government schools are highly sought-after schools, competing with their counterparts across the country,” he said.

