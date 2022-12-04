Padampur bypoll: Pradhan responds to Naveen’s railway charge, says CM is misled

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The exchange of barbs in Padampur bypoll continued on the last day of the campaigning as Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan took the attack to BJD camp and questioned Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for claiming Centre sat on execution of rail project from Bargarh to Nuapada via Padampur.

Addressing a public meeting at Jagdalpur in Padampur sub-division on Saturday, Pradhan said state government’s Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd (ORIDL) has been entrusted with the project but BJD has put up hoardings across Padampur saying the project is being executed by the BJP.

“The Union Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) had replied to your minister that ORIDL is entrusted with the railway project which was approved by the ministry. Your chief secretary is chairman of the company which you could have at least verified.” he said. Launching a scathing attack, Pradhan said those close to the CM are misleading him for vote politics.

“He has been skipping the Assembly sessions since 2019 but the people of Padampur forced him to appear in public. This is a victory of democracy,” the union minister said.He also took a dig at the assurances made by the chief minister during his visit to the sub-division. In 2019 when Pradip Purohit was the MLA, senior citizens of Padampur had moved the chief minister over the district status demand and the latter promised it would be fulfilled soon but in vain.

“You again said Padampur will be made a district by 2023 whereas your minister replied in the Assembly that there are no plans of creating a new district. Which of statements should we believe?” Pradhan asked.

Responding to the accusation of 18 per cent GST imposition on kendu leaf he said, the BJD chief must not forget that half the revenue generated from the sale goes to the state exchequer.

After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, allocation for the state in railway budget jumped from Rs 838 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. The state was sanctioned Rs 2.2 lakh crore under 15th finance commission.

Earlier, the state allotted mines arbitrarily but after Prime Minister Modi took over, the district mineral foundation was formed with a budget of over Rs 15,000 crore, he said alleged misutilisation of CAMPA funds in the state.

“As per CAG report published recently, around Rs 1,000 crore was misappropriated under Biju Setu Yojana in the state,” the union minister said.He also charged the CM of being unsympathetic towards backward classes and depriving OBC people from contesting panchayat election. “You are opposed to the dalit, tribals and OBC,” Pradhan said.

