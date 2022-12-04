Home States Odisha

Real estate gets over Rs 58k crore investment

Officials said the investment intents worth Rs 58,502.55 crore were received from 22 potential investors who have signed MoUs with state government for future investments.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Real Estate sector and urban infrastructure drew investment intent of a whopping Rs 58,502 crore at Make-in-Odisha (MIO) Conclave 3.0 on Saturday.The Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi also unveiled the new ‘Odisha Housing for All Policy for Urban Areas 2022’ during a session ‘Building next-gen real estate’ at the business summit.

Officials said the investment intents worth Rs 58,502.55 crore were received from 22 potential investors who have signed MoUs with state government for future investments. They said the Harshpriya Constructions Pvt Limited has committed investment of Rs 12,575 crore in the real estate sector of the state, while DN Homes has also proposed Rs 8,400 crore future investment.

Similarly, investment intents also include Rs 8,000 crore from Assotech, Rs 5,800 crore from Z Estate, Rs 5,710 crore from Evos, Rs 2,820 crore from Falcon Real Estate, Rs 1,750 crore from Metro Group, Rs 1,730 crore from SJ Developers, Rs 1,724 crore from Sri Jagannath Promoters and Builders Pvt Ltd and Rs 1,500 crore from Shenadi Ventures among others. Launching the new Housing for All Policy for Urban Areas, Usha Devi said the reform will obviate the challenges and establish a conducive environment for investment in real estate, especially in affordable housing.

H&UD secretary Mathivathanan highlighted the efforts of the state government to introduce favourable policy frameworks for promotion of affordable housing in the state.“The ‘Developers’ Area’ for commercial development under the PPP mode of affordable housing has been increased from 35 pc to 60 pc which is the highest in the country,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp