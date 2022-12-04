Senior scribe Baishnab Jena no more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior journalist Baishnab Charan Jena passed away in the early hours of Saturday. He was 68.According to family sources, he suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Jena started his career in journalism in 1980 and worked as a state reporter for a local daily ‘Matrubhasa’.

Before switching over to journalism, he was working as the manager of a rural bank in Koraput. He was also the public relations officer (PRO) to the Speaker during the tenure of Maheswar Mohanty for more than two years. In his later years, he worked as a freelance journalist. He had command over both English and Odia language and was an expert in Assembly reporting.

An amiable and simple person, he was liked by all. A large number of politicians and journalists visited his residence to pay their last respects.His last rites was performed at his native village Benjarapur in Jajpur district. Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, Forest Minister Pradip Amat, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, government chief whip Prasant Muduli, Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati and OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak extended their condolences.

