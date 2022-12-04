Home States Odisha

Two arrested for demanding money for blood

On Friday, the doctors asked Kalyani to arrange one more unit of blood which was donated by one of the accused Jagyan Das.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Bhanjanagar police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly demanding money from a chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient for arranging blood.Sources said the patient, Labani Bisoi of Nunigadasasa village was admitted to Bhanjanagar hospital on Thursday. The doctors asked Labani’s sister Kalyani to arrange two units of blood for the former’s treatment. Kalyani approached a voluntary blood donors’ organisation called ‘Bipadara Bandhu’ and arranged the two units of which one was administered to Labani.

On Friday, the doctors asked Kalyani to arrange one more unit of blood which was donated by one of the accused Jagyan Das. However, after donating blood, Jagyan demanded Rs 4,500 from Kalyani. Suspecting foul play, Kalyani sought Jagyan’s phone number to transfer the amount through PhonePay. Jagyan gave his associate Saroj Sahu’s number for the transaction. Once Kalyani sent Rs 1 on trial basis to the number, she informed the police of the incident following which Jagyan and Saroj were arrested, said Bhanjanagar IIC Dhiresh Das.

