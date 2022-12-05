BJD lodges complaint against BJP candidate Pradip Purohit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Sunday demanded strong action against BJP candidate Pradip Purohit and his relatives who were allegedly found campaigning to influence the voters at Nuagaon under Paikmal block in the constituency despite the ban period.

Representatives of the BJD led by Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra and spokesperson Lenin Mohanty visited office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) four times during the day and lodged complaints alleging that BJP leaders were distributing money to the voters. The BJD teams claimed that they have submitted all documents including videos on incidents in which BJP activists were allegedly found distributing money.

The ruling party also demanded strong action against former minister Himanshu Sekhar Meher who was apprehended by police at Tarini square near Lakhmara while distributing money. His vehicle has been seized by the police. BJD demanded strong action against all the BJP leaders who were found campaigning and distributing cash.

