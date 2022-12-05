Four including student from Afghhanistan die in road mishap near Odisha's Khurda

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four persons, including a student from Afghanistan, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck at Badapokharia in Jankia police limits of Khurda in the wee hours of Thursday.

Initial investigation suggested that the truck bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number was stationery when the ill-fated four-wheeler, also having AP registration, drove into it on the National Highway between 3.30 am and 4 am.

Police managed complete identification of three victims - Mariya Khan (25), Laxmi Bodanki (30) and Ahmadi, the Afghanistan national. Mariya and Laxmi belonged to Visakhapatnam while Ahmadi was pursuing MBA at Andhra University at the same city. The fourth deceased’s details were yet to ascertained.

The four were travelling in a Maruti Swift and police said, the vehicle was not equipped with safety features like airbags.

Mariya was a bridal makeup artist and Laxmi, her assistant. The duo along with Ahmadi was heading to Puri to attend a wedding function when the accident took place. The police also recovered a video camera from the car.

Afghan national, three friends die in road mishap

“Ahmadi was pursuing MBA in Visakhapatnam as part of a student exchange programme. Afghanistan natives studying with him in AP have been informed and they are expected to reach Khurda by Friday morning,” SP Siddharth Kataria told The New Indian Express. The truck driver was absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

A case has been registered and investigation is continuing, said Kataria. On November 1, a road trip to Puri had turned fatal for three Gujarat natives as they were killed on the spot after their car collided with a truck in Khurda district.

The spate of accident comes at a time when Odisha government has launched an initiative of road signage audit to make roads 100 per cent road signage compliant in the state. Audit of 3,059 km of NH and SH has already been completed and a report submitted for necessary rectification. Additional 5,000 km road audit has been proposed.

BHUBANESWAR: Four persons, including a student from Afghanistan, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck at Badapokharia in Jankia police limits of Khurda in the wee hours of Thursday. Initial investigation suggested that the truck bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number was stationery when the ill-fated four-wheeler, also having AP registration, drove into it on the National Highway between 3.30 am and 4 am. Police managed complete identification of three victims - Mariya Khan (25), Laxmi Bodanki (30) and Ahmadi, the Afghanistan national. Mariya and Laxmi belonged to Visakhapatnam while Ahmadi was pursuing MBA at Andhra University at the same city. The fourth deceased’s details were yet to ascertained. The four were travelling in a Maruti Swift and police said, the vehicle was not equipped with safety features like airbags. Mariya was a bridal makeup artist and Laxmi, her assistant. The duo along with Ahmadi was heading to Puri to attend a wedding function when the accident took place. The police also recovered a video camera from the car. Afghan national, three friends die in road mishap “Ahmadi was pursuing MBA in Visakhapatnam as part of a student exchange programme. Afghanistan natives studying with him in AP have been informed and they are expected to reach Khurda by Friday morning,” SP Siddharth Kataria told The New Indian Express. The truck driver was absconding and efforts are on to nab him. A case has been registered and investigation is continuing, said Kataria. On November 1, a road trip to Puri had turned fatal for three Gujarat natives as they were killed on the spot after their car collided with a truck in Khurda district. The spate of accident comes at a time when Odisha government has launched an initiative of road signage audit to make roads 100 per cent road signage compliant in the state. Audit of 3,059 km of NH and SH has already been completed and a report submitted for necessary rectification. Additional 5,000 km road audit has been proposed.