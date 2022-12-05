Odisha bypoll: Security tightened in Padampur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been tightened in Padampur to ensure smooth conduct of the high-stake bypoll on Monday.At least nine companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in Padampur. Three teams of Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) have also been engaged as part of the security arrangements for the bypoll.

At least 15 platoons of police force and around 500 personnel in the ranks of constable, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), sub-inspector (SI) and inspectors are engaged in maintaining law and order. Of the total personnel, 80 are in the ranks of ASI and SI and 40 of inspector. Sources said a few more platoons of police force will be deployed in the sub-division on the day of polling.

Besides, 22 check posts including 10 inter-state ones have been set up to keep a tight vigil on unscrupulous elements. At least 45 mobile parties each comprising an officer have been formed for the bypoll. Each party will be given charge of at least 8-10 booths.

“The mobile parties will patrol near 319 booths spread across 278 locations. Adequate security arrangements have also been made near the strong room in Padampur,” said Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.On November 24, an exchange of fire had taken place between the SOG and Naxals in Gandhamardan hills.Two women Naxals from Chhattisgarh were neutralised by the security forces in the encounter.

The police did not rule out the possibility of Maoists planning to create law and order problem during the bypoll. Sources said security forces are continuously making rounds of Gandhamardan hills to ensure that the Naxals do not cause any trouble during polling.

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been tightened in Padampur to ensure smooth conduct of the high-stake bypoll on Monday.At least nine companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in Padampur. Three teams of Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) have also been engaged as part of the security arrangements for the bypoll. At least 15 platoons of police force and around 500 personnel in the ranks of constable, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), sub-inspector (SI) and inspectors are engaged in maintaining law and order. Of the total personnel, 80 are in the ranks of ASI and SI and 40 of inspector. Sources said a few more platoons of police force will be deployed in the sub-division on the day of polling. Besides, 22 check posts including 10 inter-state ones have been set up to keep a tight vigil on unscrupulous elements. At least 45 mobile parties each comprising an officer have been formed for the bypoll. Each party will be given charge of at least 8-10 booths. “The mobile parties will patrol near 319 booths spread across 278 locations. Adequate security arrangements have also been made near the strong room in Padampur,” said Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.On November 24, an exchange of fire had taken place between the SOG and Naxals in Gandhamardan hills.Two women Naxals from Chhattisgarh were neutralised by the security forces in the encounter. The police did not rule out the possibility of Maoists planning to create law and order problem during the bypoll. Sources said security forces are continuously making rounds of Gandhamardan hills to ensure that the Naxals do not cause any trouble during polling.