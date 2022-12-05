Odisha bypoll: Three BJD workers ‘caught’ buying votes in Sareikela

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A day before Padampur bypoll, tension erupted in Sareikela after villagers caught three BJD workers while they were allegedly distributing money to voters on Sunday.The incident took place around 12 pm when a group of five BJD workers were moving suspiciously in Sareikela village. While two of them were waiting at one end of the village, the others were on way to meet some voters. A few villagers got suspicious and surrounded them.

Accusing the BJD workers of distributing money to voters, the villagers threatened to hand them over to police. Scared, two of them fled the spot. Subsequently, the remaining three were detained by villagers and the local police was informed.Similarly, Padampur police detained former minister and BJP leader of Kalahandi Himanshu Sekhar Meher while he was moving in Jagdalpur village in the evening.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Padampur BB Bhoi said since the code of conduct is in force after the end of campaigning, multiple patrolling teams are monitoring the movement of leaders of political parties in the Assembly constituency. After villagers of Sareikela alleged that three youths of BJD were distributing money to voters, the trio was brought to the police station. They were advised not to engage in any unlawful act and also warned of strict action.

Bhoi further said the senior BJP leader was also asked to refrain from meeting voters. “Since there was no evidence against the four persons, they were let off. However, all of them have been asked to stay outside the limits of the Assembly constituency until the polling is over,” the SDPO added.

