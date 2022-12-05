Home States Odisha

Odisha government seeks more time from National Green Tribunal for Sukapaika project

However, unsure of meeting the deadline, the state government has decided to submit a petition with NGT seeking extension of the project completion time till June, 2024.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government has sought more time from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to rejuvenate the dead Sukapaika drainage channel. Responding to a petition filed by Swarup Kumar Rath and six others, the eastern zone bench of NGT in September this year had instructed the state government to take steps for rejuvenation of Sukapaika drainage channel project and complete the task by March, 2023 to mitigate the drinking water problem being faced by residents of three blocks of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

However, unsure of meeting the deadline, the state government has decided to submit a petition with NGT seeking extension of the project completion time till June, 2024. But as per the present status of the project, it seems unlikely the project will be completed by the given time as it will take at least three months to finish the tender process.

This apart, the district administration will have to acquire 24.40 hectare of private and 155.56 hectare of government land for the project. Even as acquiring government land would not be a problem, the process for acquiring private land will be a tough task.

Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the state government will spend an estimated Rs 50 crore to rejuvenate the dead water channel. The project has been reviewed and the Water Resources department instructed to seek time from NGT as least six months will be needed for embankment cutting. He said the land acquisition process will be initiated after budgetary provisions are made for resettlement and rehabilitation package.

Sukapaika, a dead river originating from Mahanadi, has its mouth at Ayatpur village. It traverses a length of 27.50 km before merging with Mahanadi river at Bankala. The river passes through 425 villages of 26 gram panchayats in Sadar, Nischintakoili and Raghunathpur blocks of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The mouth of the river was closed in 1950 for development of Taladanda canal system and flood protection on its delta. The river remained dead for several decades causing inconvenience to people of villages nearby as they depended on it for sourcing drinking water and water for irrigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Sukapaika drainage
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp