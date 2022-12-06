19 held for illegal fishing in Gahirmatha, two trawlers seized

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 19 fishermen were on Monday arrested for illegally fishing in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here. Two trawlers containing four quintal fish, 22 fishing nets and four GPS devices were also seized from their possession.

“The accused were booked under Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They were produced at Rajnagar court and further remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected,” said range officer Manas Das.

With the turtle breeding season currently going on, the government has banned all types of fishing activities in the Gahirmatha beach from November 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to facilitate harmonious breeding of these reptiles, Das added.

KENDRAPARA: As many as 19 fishermen were on Monday arrested for illegally fishing in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here. Two trawlers containing four quintal fish, 22 fishing nets and four GPS devices were also seized from their possession. “The accused were booked under Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They were produced at Rajnagar court and further remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected,” said range officer Manas Das. With the turtle breeding season currently going on, the government has banned all types of fishing activities in the Gahirmatha beach from November 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to facilitate harmonious breeding of these reptiles, Das added.