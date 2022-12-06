Aahar centres to be set up in CHCs, PHCs

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput administration, in a bid to facilitate availability of food at subsidised rates, has decided to establish Aahar centres in all panchayat-level community and primary health centres.Sources said, while Aahar centres are already functional in Koraput and Jeypore headquarter hospitals, the decision to set up such centres in the CHCs and PHCs was made to provide food at subsidised rates to the patients and their visitors there.

With 51 PHCs and 16 CHCs running across the district at present, the Aahar centres will first be opened in the CHCs and later initiated in the PHCs, the funding for which will be provided by the panchayats of the respective areas in coordination with the administration.

Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar in a Mission Shakti meeting held recently informed the Aahar centres in the PHCs and CHCs will be run by the women self-help groups for better functioning.

