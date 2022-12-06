Bird droppings collected from Bhitarkanika for test

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the European countries facing suspected bird flu, veterinary officials here have begun collecting wet faecal droppings from the migratory birds of Bhitarkanika national park and its nearby areas to test.Around 20 wet faecal droppings from migratory birds and ten environmental samples were collected on Sunday and Monday for testing the presence of the virus and check its further spread.

“The samples will be stored in leak-proof containers and cold chain maintained following which they will be sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Cuttack. They will then be dispatched to Higher Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal for testing,” said chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) of Kendrapara Dr Dipti Mohapatra.

Leaflets and booklets were also distributed to the residents of the nearby villages to create awareness regarding the same. Meanwhile, surveillance of migratory birds with the help of mobile veterinary units was done in Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats as large number of migratory birds have already arrived in those areas, said Mohapatra informing, the bird flu virus cannot survive at temperatures above 39 degree celsius because of which its cases are reported only during winters.

“We have alerted the poultry farmers to get their birds vaccinated as soon as possible,” the CDVO said. A rapid response team (RRT) comprising 22 veterinary assistant surgeons, livestock inspectors, zilla parishad members and social workers has been formed in all the blocks of the district for the purpose, she added.

Forest and veterinary officials have been asked to keep a watch on migratory birds like Bar-headed geese, Brahmin duck, plovers and pintails among others as they are more prone to carrying the H5N1 strain of the bird flu virus Avian influenza, the officer said.

“If the Avian influenza strain (H5N1) combines with the human influenza strain, it could spark a pandemic again. WHO has meanwhile advised all member states including India, to monitor their animal population in case the bird flu strain is detected,” informed the CDVO.

Preventive measures

20 wet faecal droppings from migratory birds and 10 environmental samples collected

Samples to be sent to Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Cuttack for testing

Leaflets and booklets distributed among residents of nearby villages to create awareness about bird flu

Surveillance of migratory birds carried out in Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats

Poultry farmers alerted to get their birds vaccinated soon

