College teachers to evaluate OPSC tests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to tide over the non-availability of examiners to evaluate the descriptive papers of different examinations including Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2021, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has sought services of faculty members of degree colleges and universities.

Accordingly, the Higher Education department on Monday asked BJB Autonomous college, Rajadhani college and Nalini Devi Women’s College of Teacher Education at Bhubaneswar besides, SB Women’s college, JKBK college and Radhanath Institute of Advanced Studies in Education at Cuttack to select a list of professors and associate professors with at least three years teaching experience in different disciplines and send it to OPSC.

The evaluation of descriptive papers of OCS-2021 is likely to commence from mid-March, 2023.Last month, the OPSC had informed that it is experiencing difficulties in timely evaluation of descriptive papers in OCS and OJS examinations.

