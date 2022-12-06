Home States Odisha

Delay in building completion hits Sishu Bhawan expansion

The under construction C+7 multi-utility hospital complex of Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government’s plan for expansion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) has hit a roadblock with delay in completion and handing over of the C+7 multi-utility hospital complex.

Owing to rise in number of patients and shortage of beds at the state’s premier paediatrics hospital, the government had decided to construct the complex on 29,912 sq metre land at a cost of Rs 117 crore. The foundation of the complex was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 3, 2016, following which the construction was started by the Roads and Buildings department.

The construction of the complex was scheduled to be completed by May, 2020. But even as seven years have already passed, the building is yet to be completed and handed over to the hospital authorities allegedly due to lack proper supervision by engineers of R&B department.

Due to delay in construction of the building, the initial estimated cost has increased from Rs 117 crore to Rs 130 crore. After missing the first deadline, the R&B department had scheduled to complete the construction building by November, 2022.

Sources said the construction of the building was delayed intentionally only to escalate the initial estimated cost to favour the agency carrying out the work.  If the building had been completed and handed over on time, then as per the proposal of the state government, the present 416-bed Sishu Bhawan having 12 paediatric intensive care units (PICU) and nine neonatal intensive care units (NICU) would have been converted in to a 600-bed paediatrics hospital having 85 ICUs, more OPDs, a casualty, a pharmacy or drug dispensing wing and a hostel for accommodating 600 medical students.

Superintending engineer, Cuttack R&B Division-1 Prabhas Chandra Majhi attributed the delay to the time taken for shifting of PHD and sewerage lines and developing the low-lying land. “It will take one more month for completion of the construction after which it will be handed over to hospital authorities,” he said.

