ED gets seven-day remand of Archana Nag

She alleged her arrest by Commissionerate Police was arbitrary and demanded a probe into the allegations levelled against her by the CBI.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A court here on Monday granted seven-day-remand to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag.Archana, currently lodged at Special Jail in Jharpada, was produced in a court here on the day in connection with the case registered against her and three others by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED requested the court to grant 15-day-remand of Archana but the central agency was granted seven-day-remand. ED sources said Archana will be questioned on Tuesday in the presence of lady officers.

After reaching the court, Archana told the mediapersons that where are the victims from whom she allegedly extorted money. She alleged her arrest by Commissionerate Police was arbitrary and demanded a probe into the allegations levelled against her by the CBI.

