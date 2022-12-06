Farmers send SOS as lumpy skin disease hits Odisha

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As lumpy skin disease (LSD) has affected 16 districts of the state and fast spreading to other districts, farmers are making a fervent plea for speedy vaccination of the livestock.According to Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, around 5,451 LSD cases have been reported from 16 districts with Ganjam topping the list with 2,288 cases.

The Animal Resources department is stated to have supplied 15.30 lakh doses of vaccine to the districts out of which 3.61 lakh doses have been used. Some of the affected livestock farmers of Puri district complained about non-availability of vaccines.

While the directorate said that 2,392 infected animals have recovered after treatment, Chaitanya Baral, a Puri farmer told this paper that three cattle including a pregnant cow are on the verge of dying due to loss of appetite.

The disease has swept through many states of the country before being reported in the state. The first case was detected on October 31, 2022 in Ganjam district after the first outbreak of LSD in 2019, where over 50,000 animals were affected with reported death of 17, official sources said.“We suspect the contagious disease was transmitted form the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal,” the sources said.

The Fisheries and ARD department had issued advisory to chief district veterinary officers (CDVOs) of Balasore, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts in September where vulnerability of spread of the LSD is more. Now it has spread to Khurda and Puri districts.

According to the advisory, the CDVOs were asked to ensure movement control of animals in order to minimise the economic impact of the outbreak and to control the LCD. They have been asked to undertake vaccination in villages upto 5 km around the affected village. Since the vaccination is going at a very slow pace, the disease is spreading fast, said Baral.

After getting SOS message through social media from farmers of Jajpur and Khurda districts, Agriculure and ARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “The health condition of livestock were examined by authorities. Cattle owners were advised treatment and precautionary measures for nodular skin disease.”

He said the vaccination status of 500 doses in Kamagarh and 200 doses in Antia villages were reviewed.

LSD SPREAD

LSD has been reported in 16 districts, with 5,431 cases

15.30 lakh doses of vaccine supplied, 3.61 lakh doses used

The first case was detected on Oct 31, 2022 in Ganjam after the first outbreak in 2019

