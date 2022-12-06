Home States Odisha

Farmers send SOS as lumpy skin disease hits Odisha

As the disease is fast spreading in the state, farmers urge fast vaccination of livestock

Published: 06th December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease.(Photo | PTI)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As lumpy skin disease (LSD) has affected 16 districts of the state and fast spreading to other districts, farmers are making a fervent plea for speedy vaccination of the livestock.According to Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, around 5,451 LSD cases have been reported from 16 districts with Ganjam topping the list with 2,288 cases.

The Animal Resources department is stated to have supplied 15.30 lakh doses of vaccine to the districts out of which 3.61 lakh doses have been used. Some of the affected livestock farmers of Puri district complained about non-availability of vaccines.

While the directorate said that 2,392 infected animals have recovered after treatment, Chaitanya Baral, a Puri farmer told this paper that three cattle including a pregnant cow are on the verge of dying due to loss of appetite.

The disease has swept through many states of the country before being reported in the state. The first case was detected on October 31, 2022 in Ganjam district after the first outbreak of LSD in 2019, where over 50,000 animals were affected with reported death of 17, official sources said.“We suspect the contagious disease was transmitted form the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal,” the sources said.

The Fisheries and ARD department had issued advisory to chief district veterinary officers (CDVOs) of Balasore, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts in September where vulnerability of spread of the LSD is more. Now it has spread to Khurda and Puri districts.

According to the advisory, the CDVOs were asked to ensure movement control of animals in order to minimise the economic impact of the outbreak and to control the LCD. They have been asked to undertake vaccination in villages upto 5 km around the affected village. Since the vaccination is going at a very slow pace, the disease is spreading fast, said Baral.

After getting SOS message through social media from farmers of Jajpur and Khurda districts, Agriculure and ARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “The health condition of livestock were examined by authorities. Cattle owners were advised treatment and precautionary measures for nodular skin disease.”
He said the vaccination status of 500 doses in Kamagarh and 200 doses in Antia villages were reviewed.

LSD SPREAD

 LSD has been reported in 16 districts, with 5,431 cases
 15.30 lakh doses of vaccine supplied, 3.61 lakh doses used
 The first case was detected on Oct 31, 2022 in Ganjam after the first outbreak in 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lumpy skin disease Odisha
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp