JD(U)’s KC Tyagi urges Naveen to join Nitish’s anti-BJP front

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Monday urged Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to join the efforts to forge unity among non-BJP parties to take on the saffron outfit in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing mediapersons here, the JD (U) general secretary said the BJD should lend hand to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to forge unity among like-minded political parties to provide a viable alternative to BJP ahead of 2024 polls. Replying to a question on the leadership of such a front, he said both Nitish and Naveen can lead it.

Tyagi requested the BJD chief to give up his policy of maintaining equal distance from both BJP and Congress and said following a middle path and travelling at the centre of the road involves the risk of meeting with an accident. He also made it clear that there can be no alternative to the BJP without Congress which is the biggest opposition political party.

Asserting that Nitish Kumar and JD (U) will never return to the BJP-led NDA, Tyagi said, “We have snapped our ties with BJP for good and Nitish is in touch with leaders of all political parties and stepping up efforts to unite them to take on the saffron outfit in a united manner”. He said Naveen can also join the mission.

Recalling his close association with legendary Biju Patnaik, Tyagi said he has a special bond with Odisha and wants BJD to be with the non-BJP front. Nitish Kumar is also a good friend of Naveen Patnaik, he said.

On reservation for socially and economically backward sections, Tyagi said there is a need to increase the quota for them according to their number for which a caste-based census is essential. Tyagi is here to campaign for a caste based census on behalf of the Samajika Suraksha Manch. JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and former Union minister Srikant Jena were also present.

