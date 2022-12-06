Loot suspect arrested after 33 years in hiding

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The suspect in an assault and loot case in 1989 was arrested on Sunday after spending 33 years on the run.Jajpur Town police arrested the accused, identified as 63-year-old Ramakant Das of Akarpada village, from Dhamnagar in neighbouring Bhadrak district.

Ramakant belonged to Nuapada village in Dhamnagar but used to stay at his in-laws’ house in Jajpur’s Akarpada. Jajpur Town IIC Ajay Kumar Jena said a case was registered against the accused under sections 394 and 34 of the IPC in 1989 when he used to stay at Akarpada.

Fearing police action, Ramakant reportedly fled Akarpada and all efforts to arrest him proved futile as he remained untraceable. Recently, police came to know about the presence of Ramakant in Nuapada village. A team of Jajpur Town police went to Nuapada and managed to nab him, the IIC added.

On the day, Ramakant was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested by Kuakhia police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Sribantapur area. The accused was identified as Yudhistira Behera of Barlangi village.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Yudhistira entered his house on Sunday night and misbehaved with his minor daughter when she was alone in her room. When the girl raised an alarm, family members caught hold of the accused and informed police. The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

