Man trampled to death by elephant

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia forest range on Sunday night.He was identified as Satara Banara of Notahudi village within Sarat police limits. Sources said Banara went to the market in the evening but did not return home. His family members launched a search but could not trace him in the night. The next morning, locals spotted Banara’s body by the roadside, around a kilometre away from his house.

Villagers claimed that a herd of elephants strayed into human settlements in the night and later went to Similipal forest. An elephant might have attacked Banara while he was returning home in the night. Sources said elephant footprints were spotted near the spot where Banara’s body was found. On being informed, a team of forest officials along with Sarat police reached the village. The body was seized and sent to Udala sub-divisional hospital for postmortem.Sources said a herd of 15 elephants from Similipal national park is wreaking havoc in Sarat since the last couple of days.

