Union Minister Nityananda Rai on two-day visit to Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai is on a two-day visit to Odisha beginning Monday to review the progress of the Central government schemes implemented in Kandhamal, one of the 10 aspirational districts of the state.

On his third visit to the state since July, Rai will visit three assembly segments of Kandhamal parliamentary constituency as part of the public outreach exercise planned by the BJP to strengthen party’s organisational strength and electoral performance for 2024 general election.

Upon his arrival here, Rai proceeded to Bhanjanagar where he attended several organisational meetings of the party leaders of Ghumusur and Bhanjanagar units under the leadership of district president Gokulananda Mallick, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samanatsinghar.

Lekhashree who is accompanying the Union minister said that Rai took stock of the political situation and collected information on the organisational works and implementation of projects sanctioned by the Centre.

Later, he took a review meeting on the Central schemes with senior officers of the district administration at the sub-collector office of Bhanjanagar. He then proceeded to Phulbani where he met local leaders of the party.

Rai is scheduled to meet senior officers of Phulbani district administration on Tuesday morning. After the meeting, Rai will proceed to Boudh where he will have a meeting with prominent personalities of the district followed by another meeting with sarpanches. During his two-day visit to the state in September, Rai had visited the 3rd BN of NDRF at Mundali and saw the demonstration of Canine (K-9) in rubble ground.

In July, Rai was on a three-day tour to Odisha and visted Angul and Talcher Assembly constituencies of Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat.Keeping the 2024 general election in mind, union ministers are visiting all aspirational districts to monitor the special projects of the Centre.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai is on a two-day visit to Odisha beginning Monday to review the progress of the Central government schemes implemented in Kandhamal, one of the 10 aspirational districts of the state. On his third visit to the state since July, Rai will visit three assembly segments of Kandhamal parliamentary constituency as part of the public outreach exercise planned by the BJP to strengthen party’s organisational strength and electoral performance for 2024 general election. Upon his arrival here, Rai proceeded to Bhanjanagar where he attended several organisational meetings of the party leaders of Ghumusur and Bhanjanagar units under the leadership of district president Gokulananda Mallick, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samanatsinghar. Lekhashree who is accompanying the Union minister said that Rai took stock of the political situation and collected information on the organisational works and implementation of projects sanctioned by the Centre. Later, he took a review meeting on the Central schemes with senior officers of the district administration at the sub-collector office of Bhanjanagar. He then proceeded to Phulbani where he met local leaders of the party. Rai is scheduled to meet senior officers of Phulbani district administration on Tuesday morning. After the meeting, Rai will proceed to Boudh where he will have a meeting with prominent personalities of the district followed by another meeting with sarpanches. During his two-day visit to the state in September, Rai had visited the 3rd BN of NDRF at Mundali and saw the demonstration of Canine (K-9) in rubble ground. In July, Rai was on a three-day tour to Odisha and visted Angul and Talcher Assembly constituencies of Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat.Keeping the 2024 general election in mind, union ministers are visiting all aspirational districts to monitor the special projects of the Centre.