58-year-old man gets 20 years RI for raping minor in 2019

The incident however came to light when the victim was found five months pregnant.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 58-year-old man, Dulal Singh of Kachimbila village within Betnoti police limits, was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Baripada POCSO court on charges of raping a minor.

On May 20, 2019, Dulal had gone to the victim’s house and took her to a nearby forest where he raped her. Later while searching for her, the victim’s brother found Dulal committing the offence and filed a complaint with the police.Singh was arrested and a case registered against him.

Special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said, “Basing on the statements of 19 witnesses and medical reports, the convict was sentenced 20 years RI. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on him.”
Sources informed the minor died last year after suffering from a chronic disease.

Similarly, one Gangadhar Das (65) of Puapoka village within Jharpokharia police limits, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Baripada court for raping and impregnating a woman.

Public prosecutor KC Das said Das raped the victim on July 1, 2020 when she had gone to the forest to collect firewood. He then continued raping her several times threatening her not to disclose the matter to anyone. The incident however came to light when the victim was found five months pregnant.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also slapped on him. Besides, government has also ordered legal aid of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

