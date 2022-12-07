Bank official’s suicide: two held for blackmail

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: Nearly four months after the death of bank officer Dibyaranjan Mishra, police on Monday arrested two persons from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing him over nude video calls.

The accused are Mehboob and his aide Adil of Alwar in Rajasthan. Sonepur SP Amaresh Panda said Mishra, who worked as the agriculture officer in PNB’s Barpali branch, was being blackmailed by the accused over nude video calls. The duo had extracted over Rs 26 lakh. Even after paying Rs 26 lakh, Mishra was being pressured for more money.

Unable to meet the demands of the accused, Mishra reportedly died by suicide in August. Police have also seized the car which the accused purchased from the money extracted from Mishra.

