Home States Odisha

Cuttack all set for makeover ahead of Hockey World Cup

Similarly, additional dog catching and cattle catching vehicles will be hired for the major locations in the city.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches the trophy tour of hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching a beautification drive in the capital city, the state government has worked out a makeover plan for Cuttack where the opening ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held on January 11 at Barabati Stadium.

In a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner PK Jena, officials said minor repair work of Barabati Stadium has already started while two open grounds outside the stadium will be readied for their use for drone shows and fireworks.

As per the decision, public amenities such as street lighting, dustbins, toilets, sitting areas will be improved, while high mast and spot lights will be added for night illumination at major locations. Locations identified for the trophy tour will be given a makeover. Entry gates will also be installed, while branding of the event will also be done adequately. 

A slum near the deer park slum is likely to be evacuated as part of the makeover plan, sources said.  On the other hand, mechanised sweeping will be launched on major roads of the city from this week and will continue for nearly a month.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in coordination with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also identify all locations along NH-16 and Nandankanan road for mass cleanliness drive ahead of the mega sporting event.

Water sprinklers, vehicle mounted defogging and chemical based pollution settlement sprays have also been planned for all the major locations in the city.Similarly, additional dog catching and cattle catching vehicles will be hired for the major locations in the city.

Officials said adequate measures will also be put in place for parking and crowd management. Idle parking of trucks and buses on NH and other main roads will be removed for the entire period of the World Cup and beyond, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup Cuttack
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp