‘Gaja Rakhya-Jana Surakhya’

Reportedly, around 13 elephants and 19 people have lost their lives due to such conflicts this year.

Herd of elephants image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Dhenkanal forest division, in a bid to curtail deaths due to human-elephant conflict, has planned a pilot project ‘Gaja Rakhya-Jana Surakhya’ for the first time in the state.Sources said, the scheme is slated to be introduced in 11 villages from Hindol range and two from Dhenkanal with funds of Rs 2 crore sanctioned by the government.Divisional forest officer Prakash Chandra Gogineni said, “Under the scheme, solar power fences will be erected around the agriculture fields to prevent elephants from trespassing. Of the total cost, 90 per cent will be borne by the government and 10 pc by the villagers.”
“The solar power fences will reduce entry of the tuskers into human habitations thereby reducing deaths due to man-elephant conflicts,” Gogineni said adding around 11 villages will be covered in the scheme in the first phase and later extended to other villages of the area. The government has sanctioned Rs  2 crore for the purpose and the rest will be paid by the villagers, the DFO said. “If the project proves to be successful in Dhenkanal, it would be replicated in other districts as well,” he added.

