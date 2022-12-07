GI Registry experts seek comparison analysis of nine unique products of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The consultative group of experts of GI Registry, Chennai, on Tuesday asked GI applicants from Odisha to establish the uniqueness of their products in the context of state and country.The GI applications of nine products of Odisha were examined by the experts at the meeting of the consultative group in the capital city and discussions held with the applicants and stakeholders.

Dr SK Kar, head of Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (established at Central Tool Room and Training Centre here) said that a majority of the nine applicants were asked to submit a comparison analysis report establishing uniqueness of the products in comparison to products made in other parts of the state and country, if any.

The nine products are Cuttack silver filigree, Rasabali of Kendrapara, Magji sweet of Dhenkanal, Lanjia Saura painting and Kapdaganda shawl of Rayagada, Nayagarh Kanteimundi brinjal, Koraput Kalajeera rice, date palm jaggery of Gajapati and Kai Chutney of Mayurbhanj. All these products are categories under food, handicraft and agriculture and the GI applications were filed between 2020 and 2021.

“Earlier, based on local uniqueness of a product, the GI was granted. However, now the registry wants to know how a product is unique in the country and in its state of origin. In the state context, it wants to know if a similar product is being made in any other district,” he said, while giving an example of Chandi Tarakasi (also called Cuttack silver filigree) and silver filigree of Karimnagar. The applicant now has to prove how Cuttack’s filigree is unique in comparison to Karimnagar’s filigree which already has a GI tag.

A few other applicants were asked to fulfill the documentary deficiency before the next step.After submission of the comparison analysis reports, they will be examined and published for the public to file opposition, if any, within a stipulated period. If no opposition is received, the GIs will be registered.

Sources in Chennai-based GI Registry under Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the preliminary examination of all the nine products has been completed. A group of 10 experts took part in the meeting.

PRODUCTS UP FOR GI

Cuttack’s Silver Filigree

Rasabali of Kendrapara

Magji of Dhenkanal

Lanjia Saura painting of Rayagada

Kapdaganda shawl of Rayagada

Kanteimundi brinjal of Nayagarh

Kalajeera rice of Koraput

Date palm jaggery of Gajapati

Kai Chutney of Mayurbhanj

