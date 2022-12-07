Home States Odisha

Golden jubilee of SCB’s 1972 batch celebrated

Published: 07th December 2022 06:17 AM

SCB Medical College. ( File Photo)

SCB Medical College. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 1972 alumni batch of SCB Medical College and Hospital celebrated the golden jubilee on the premises of the premier health institution here recently. Over 50 doctors attended the get-together. Retd eye Prof Dr B Rajguru inaugurated the event in presence of O&G Prof Dr Sujata Mohanty, physiology Prof Dr Anupama Panda and Prof Dr Gyana Mohanty, biochemistry Prof Dr Saileswar Nanda. The dignitaries were felicitated by their students during the meet.

Padmabhusan Ramakanta Panda, Prof Dr Ramnath Misra Dr Jayant Rath, Dr Santanu Parida and Dr Ranjita Mohanty recollected their memories as SCBians. Dr Arun Choudhury moderated the event, while Dr Niranjan Mohanty presented the vote of thanks.

