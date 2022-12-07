Gopalpur bus stand idle as buses park on roadside

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The deserted bus stand of Gopalpur-on-sea, the tourist town of Ganjam district, is a classic example of under-utilisation of public facilities, constructed with government funds.Even as buses can be seen parked on roadside in the town, the facility which has space for parking of over 50 vehicles, remains unutilised.

Hundreds of tourists mostly from Berhampur city, visit the town daily. Constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bus stand has a spacious waiting hall, drinking water facility, toilets and a ticket counter. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016 on the birth anniversary of former CM and legendary statesman Biju Patnaik.

The facility was one of the attractions of the town for a few years and was used for parking of buses. However, after some time it was deserted for reasons unknown.The facility, strewn with empty liquor bottles and other waste, has become a den for alcoholics. This apart, infrastructure in the bus stand like fans and others utility items are left to rust due to non-utilisation.

Berhampur Development Authority secretary Sambit Rout said the bus stand was handed over to Gopalpur Notified Area Council (NAC) in 2019. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the NAC could be contacted for his/her comments on the matter. Sources said the executive office of Chikiti NAC has the additional charge of Gopalpur.

BERHAMPUR: The deserted bus stand of Gopalpur-on-sea, the tourist town of Ganjam district, is a classic example of under-utilisation of public facilities, constructed with government funds.Even as buses can be seen parked on roadside in the town, the facility which has space for parking of over 50 vehicles, remains unutilised. Hundreds of tourists mostly from Berhampur city, visit the town daily. Constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bus stand has a spacious waiting hall, drinking water facility, toilets and a ticket counter. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016 on the birth anniversary of former CM and legendary statesman Biju Patnaik. The facility was one of the attractions of the town for a few years and was used for parking of buses. However, after some time it was deserted for reasons unknown.The facility, strewn with empty liquor bottles and other waste, has become a den for alcoholics. This apart, infrastructure in the bus stand like fans and others utility items are left to rust due to non-utilisation. Berhampur Development Authority secretary Sambit Rout said the bus stand was handed over to Gopalpur Notified Area Council (NAC) in 2019. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the NAC could be contacted for his/her comments on the matter. Sources said the executive office of Chikiti NAC has the additional charge of Gopalpur.