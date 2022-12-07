Home States Odisha

Gopalpur bus stand idle as buses park on roadside

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016 on the birth anniversary of former CM and legendary statesman Biju Patnaik.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The deserted bus stand of Gopalpur-on-sea, the tourist town of Ganjam district, is a classic example of under-utilisation of public facilities, constructed with government funds.Even as buses can be seen parked on roadside in the town, the facility which has space for parking of over 50 vehicles, remains unutilised.

Hundreds of tourists mostly from Berhampur city, visit the town daily. Constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bus stand has a spacious waiting hall, drinking water facility, toilets and a ticket counter. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016 on the birth anniversary of former CM and legendary statesman Biju Patnaik.

The facility was one of the attractions of the town for a few years and was used for parking of buses. However, after some time it was deserted for reasons unknown.The facility, strewn with empty liquor bottles and other waste, has become a den for alcoholics. This apart, infrastructure in the bus stand like fans and others utility items are left to rust due to non-utilisation.

Berhampur Development Authority secretary Sambit Rout said the bus stand was handed over to Gopalpur Notified Area Council (NAC) in 2019.  Despite repeated attempts, no official of the NAC could be contacted for his/her comments on the matter. Sources said the executive office of Chikiti NAC has the additional charge of Gopalpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp