Jeypore: Only one ultrasound machine to cater to lakhs of patients

Sources said around two lakh people of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda in the tribal-dominated Koraput district depend on the DHH for their healthcare needs.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of trained manpower to operate ultrasound machines in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore is forcing lakhs of poor patients to seek relief in expensive private clinics.Of the three ultrasound machines in Jeypore DHH, one is operational only for pregnant women. The remaining two are lying unutilised due to lack of technicians.

Sources said around two lakh people of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda in the tribal-dominated Koraput district depend on the DHH for their healthcare needs.As the lone ultrasound machine is used to conduct necessary tests of pregnant women, patients with abdominal complications and other ailments are being allegedly asked by doctors to seek medical care at the distant Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital or private clinics elsewhere.

Making matters worse, there are no private clinics offering sonography tests in Jeypore sub-division. Patients have to travel all the way to Koraput to conduct the tests.Guru Majhi, a patient of Kotpad, said it is not only expensive to visit private clinics for ultrasound tests but also time-consuming. “We have to wait for several hours at the clinics to get our tests done,” he rued.

Another patient of Jeypore Damodar Nayak said the lone ultrasound machine in Jeypore DHH is being operated by a gynaecologist only for pregnant women. The state government should immediately provide trained manpower to run the remaining two machines in the DHH and ease the suffering of patients.

Contacted, superintendent of Jeypore DHH Rabi Narayan Mishra admitted that only one ultrasound machine is operational in the hospital. “We have already apprised the matter to higher authorities. I hope the vacant technician posts will be filled up soon and all patients able to avail the ultrasound facilities in the DHH,” he added.

