Odisha readies framework for faster reduction in malnutrition, stunting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a target for faster reduction in malnutrition and stunting in Odisha, the state government has prepared a comprehensive framework for uninterrupted supply of nutrition and health services during emergencies like pandemic and disasters.

Speaking at a national level conclave on childhood stunting in India here on Tuesday, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said apart from strengthening anganwadi centres (AWC) and delivery of nutritional food at the doorstep, several measures have been initiated to curb malnutrition and stunting in the state.

“Odisha is the first state to introduce a separate nutrition budget. With around 96.5 lakh families covered under the food security programme, 75,000 AWCs are actively involved in supplementary nutrition and take home ration being carried through SHGs. Fortified rice and millets have been introduced in PDS and supplementary nutrition,” he said.

Stating that the problem of stunting and malnutrition is multi-dimensional, Mahapatra said a holistic action plan and concerted efforts among various departments can help contain both the health issues.

“We have started collecting household level data on malnutrition and stunting through a robust and reliable method with regular checkup at AWC level. This will help us monitor the health of beneficiaries and outcome of the welfare schemes being implemented for them,” he added.

The chief secretary released a study report on ‘Covid-19 and nutrition in Odisha - What does the future hold’. The study was conducted by UNICEF with support from the state government. The conclave was jointly organised by International and Food Policy Research Institute, Odisha government, World Bank and UNICEF.

Additional chief secretary of Water Resources Anu Garg, secretary of Women and Child Development Subha Sarma, state food security commission Pramod Kumar Merkap and nutrition chief of UNICEF Arjan de Wagt also spoke.

