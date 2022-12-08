Home States Odisha

5,183 tourists visit Similipal since Nov 1

The committee has also made arrangements for water, proper lighting and other infrastructure in the park.

BARIPADA: At least 5,183 tourists visited Similipal National Park since November 1, informed  Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar.Though so far no foreign tourists have visited the park, spread over 2,750 sq km, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Forest department this year for their convenience. Kumar said while 2,639 visitors entered the park from Kalini gate in Jashipur, 2,544 were allowed access to the park from Pithabata gate in Baripada territorial division.

The eco-development committee of the park has made arrangements for hygienic food for tourists in the park. Earlier, tourists carried their own food while visiting the park. But now the committee comprising locals is helping the Forest department in serving the tourists well. The committee has also made arrangements for water, proper lighting and other infrastructure in the park. Guides are being allotted in vehicles so that they can be show help tourists understand the flora and fauna of the region.

The department has made accommodation arrangements for tourists at Gudgudia, Kumari, Barehipani, Chahala, Jamuani and Ramtirtha in Jashipur block. Use of polythene bags has been banned in the park, Kumar added.While 25 tourist vehicles are being allowed entry into the park from Pithabata gate daily, 35 vehicles can enter through Kaliani gate, Kumar said, adding, the tourist vehicles have to leave the park before 4 pm.The park is likely to witness more footfall in the coming days, the RCF said.

