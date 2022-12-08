Despite lease cancellation, stone quarrying rampant

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Even as rampant stone quarrying is being carried out illegally in ward no 1 and 2 in Mirigini village within Nilagiri municipality depriving the forest and revenue departments of more than Rs 2 crore every month, no action has reportedly been taken against the culprits.

Locals alleged despite being aware, the forest and revenue departments are remaining mute spectators. Neither special squad nor task force or any official team of the district administration has visited the site to take action, they further stated.

Since both the wards come under eco-sensitive zones and locals had protested, mining lease was cancelled in the area. Even then, mining continues unabated in both the wards. Villagers in the vicinity allege that the mafia involved carries stone in broad daylight in connivance with police and forest and revenue department officials. Besides, some local people are also hand in glove with the mafias and getting financial help from them, they further alleged.

Rampant quarrying from the local forests is leading to creation of large and dip pits which prove deadly for the animals who stray in the forests and fall into those, the locals said. “If any person protests the issue, he is being threatened. The mafias do not use any technical process to blast but take help of local people to warm up stones to reduce the sound during blast,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

One trip of stone is being sold at Rs 5,000 by the mafia which means the State exchequer is losing more than Rs 5 lakh per day given the number of trucks, tractors and dumpers employed to ferry stones, he added.

Tehsildar of Nilagiri Ashes Nayak said an official team seizes stone laden vehicles and imposes fines on those who do not have official permission and proper documents. “Rules should be stringent to combat illegal mining,” he added.

BALASORE: Even as rampant stone quarrying is being carried out illegally in ward no 1 and 2 in Mirigini village within Nilagiri municipality depriving the forest and revenue departments of more than Rs 2 crore every month, no action has reportedly been taken against the culprits. Locals alleged despite being aware, the forest and revenue departments are remaining mute spectators. Neither special squad nor task force or any official team of the district administration has visited the site to take action, they further stated. Since both the wards come under eco-sensitive zones and locals had protested, mining lease was cancelled in the area. Even then, mining continues unabated in both the wards. Villagers in the vicinity allege that the mafia involved carries stone in broad daylight in connivance with police and forest and revenue department officials. Besides, some local people are also hand in glove with the mafias and getting financial help from them, they further alleged. Rampant quarrying from the local forests is leading to creation of large and dip pits which prove deadly for the animals who stray in the forests and fall into those, the locals said. “If any person protests the issue, he is being threatened. The mafias do not use any technical process to blast but take help of local people to warm up stones to reduce the sound during blast,” said a villager on condition of anonymity. One trip of stone is being sold at Rs 5,000 by the mafia which means the State exchequer is losing more than Rs 5 lakh per day given the number of trucks, tractors and dumpers employed to ferry stones, he added. Tehsildar of Nilagiri Ashes Nayak said an official team seizes stone laden vehicles and imposes fines on those who do not have official permission and proper documents. “Rules should be stringent to combat illegal mining,” he added.