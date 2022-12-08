Executive engineer held for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance officers on Wednesday arrested Manoj Kumar Dash, an executive engineer of Minor Irrigation Khurda division, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets. On receiving allegations against Dash of amassing disproportionate assets, Vigilance officers carried out searches at his property on Tuesday.

During searches, Dash and his family members were found in possession of a two-storey building at Jayadurga Nagar in Bhubaneswar, single-storey building in Palasuni, two plots in the capital city and one plot each in Cuttack and Athagarh. Besides, he was found in possession of bank and insurance deposits to the tune of Rs 26.58 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh respectively, gold ornaments worth Rs 9.19 lakh, among other assets. He has reportedly spent Rs 12.98 lakh towards interior designing of his house in Jayadurga Nagar. Dash was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered against him and his wife and further investigation is on, said a Vigilance officer.

