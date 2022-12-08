Home States Odisha

Inter-state sex racket busted, three arrested

The three mobile phones seized from the accused during the raid reportedly has names of most people who were frequent visitors.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police on Wednesday busted an inter-state prostitution racket operating from a house at Kumutuguda in the heart of the district headquarters town and arrested three persons including the kingpin.

On being tipped off that a prostitution racket is being run from the house, the police had been keeping a watch on the building since long. Several people visited the house daily and two-wheelers and four-wheelers could be found parked in front of it.

During a raid led by Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo, three persons Deepak Gandhi, Rakesh Bala of Sukma in Chhattisgarh and the kingpin Sharmila Chakrabarty were arrested. While several customers fled during the raid, it emerged that young girls and women from different states were involved in the racket.

Police also seized three mobile phones, several condoms and other articles from the house. Sources said high-profile personalities from the district and neighbouring states allegedly visited the house as Sharmila has a vast network of customers. The three mobile phones seized from the accused during the raid reportedly has names of most people who were frequent visitors.

