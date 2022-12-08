No respite from mosquito stings for Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: There seems no immediate relief in sight for residents of Cuttack city from the mosquito menace.Even as the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has failed to address the problem, it has emerged that the mosquito density in the city has gone up from 45-50 last month to 60 at present. The density of mosquitoes is calculated basing on the average number of mosquito bites on 10 persons per hour. While a density of 30 is considered normal, 40 is moderate and above 40 high.

“The situation is such that one cannot sit comfortably in his/her house even in the afternoon without using a mosquito repellent,” rued Sirish Kumar Mohapatra, a resident of Rajabagicha.Lack of preventive measures like fogging, bush cutting and application of anti-larva oil in drains by the civic body has led to rise in mosquito density index.

Former corporator Giribala Behera said CMC mayor Subhas Singh had promised to make the city free from mosquitoes before elections and had sought the suggestions of former Cuttack municipality chairman Trilochan Kanungo in a meeting. “It was all an eyewash as the sting menace has only risen in the city,” he said.

A city-based entomologist opined had the civic body initiated preventive measures from September, then such situation would have not have occurred. “Winter is the peak breeding season for mosquitoes. The civic body should have taken necessary measures on time to combat the menace,” he said.

The civic body which has been receiving flak for failing to conduct fogging on regular basis required to control adult mosquito population, is carrying out the exercise in wards on weekly basis due to inadequate fogging machines.

As per reports, CMC had procured 94 portable and one vehicle mounted large fogging machine between 2009 and 2014. While several of the machines went missing, the civic body now has 30 machine of which 16 are lying defunct due to lack of proper maintenance. At present, fogging is being conducted with the help of 14 fogging machines in the 59 wards of the city.

While bush cutting and necessary sanitary activities especially cleaning of ponds and drainage channels are not being carried out regularly, application of anti-larva oil too is yielding no result.

While efforts to elicit response on the issue from CMC commissioner turned futile, Singh said the civic body has issued indent to purchase fogging machines through government e-marketplace for conducting fogging on regular basis.

