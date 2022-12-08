Odisha tops NFSA, PDS index

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has achieved the first rank in the state ranking index for National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) and Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) operations. The state is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the first-ever state ranking index was released to evaluate implementation of NFSA and TPDS across states and UTs.

“The state ranking index aims at creating an environment of competition, cooperation, and learning among states, promoting transparency, and publishing verified data in the public domain for research and analysis,” she said.

At present, the union minister said, no proposal to implement the food and nutrition mode of top-ranked states at the national level is under consideration of the government. States/UTs are free to adopt best practices from better performing states/UTs under the overall architecture of NFSA, she added.

The ranking was based on three pillars, which considered various facets of food security and nutrition.

