Patient treated under cellphone light in Marshaghai

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Wednesday ordered a probe after photos and videos of a patient being treated by the doctor under mobile phone light at the government-run community health centre (CHC) in Marshaghai went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night when the lights went off in the CHC due to a power cut. In the photographs and videos, a doctor and other staff of the hospital are seen treating the patient under flashlights of cellphones.

Sources said a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a road accident following which he was admitted to the CHC. When the injured man was being provided necessary treatment, the hospital suffered a power cut. Though the CHC plunged into darkness, the doctor went about treating the patient under mobile torchlight.

A doctor of Marshaghai CHC said a minor surgery was being performed on the patient when the lights went off. “This forced the doctor and other staff, who were in the middle of the surgical procedure, to use mobile phone torchlight. The treatment continued under the light of mobile phones dor less than five minutes as the power supply was restored soon. The videos of the surgery were leaked to malign us,” he claimed.

Additional chief district medical officer of Kendrapara Dr Babar Bej said he was aware of the incident. “The matter is being probed,” he added.

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Wednesday ordered a probe after photos and videos of a patient being treated by the doctor under mobile phone light at the government-run community health centre (CHC) in Marshaghai went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night when the lights went off in the CHC due to a power cut. In the photographs and videos, a doctor and other staff of the hospital are seen treating the patient under flashlights of cellphones. Sources said a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a road accident following which he was admitted to the CHC. When the injured man was being provided necessary treatment, the hospital suffered a power cut. Though the CHC plunged into darkness, the doctor went about treating the patient under mobile torchlight. A doctor of Marshaghai CHC said a minor surgery was being performed on the patient when the lights went off. “This forced the doctor and other staff, who were in the middle of the surgical procedure, to use mobile phone torchlight. The treatment continued under the light of mobile phones dor less than five minutes as the power supply was restored soon. The videos of the surgery were leaked to malign us,” he claimed. Additional chief district medical officer of Kendrapara Dr Babar Bej said he was aware of the incident. “The matter is being probed,” he added.