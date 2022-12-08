Home States Odisha

Schools across Odisha asked to draw up annual sports plan

The officers will have to ensure proper utilisation of the funds towards organising annual sports activity at all levels.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to popularise hockey among students and general public ahead of FIH Men’s World Cup in 2023, the state government has asked all district education officers (DEOs) to draw up an annual sports plan of schools in their jurisdiction and send it to Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) by December 8.

The government has also asked the DEOs to organise annual sports activities from December 8 onwards with the theme ‘FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023’. While the deadline for the annual sports activities at school and block level is December 20 and 22, the district level sports activities are required to be completed by January 10, 2023.

OSEPA officials said the Directorate of Secondary Education has already released Rs 3.17 crore, a little over Rs 1.69 crore for block level schools and Rs 1.47 crore for district level and state level activities to the DEOs.

The officers will have to ensure proper utilisation of the funds towards organising annual sports activity at all levels. The funds will be used towards organising sports activities, purchase of sports materials, awareness drives and printing of hoardings and banners.

