Strike by Rourkela lawyers over district tag, Orissa HC bench

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Lawyers of the Steel City on Wednesday staged demonstration in front of the new court complex demanding revenue district status for Rourkela and establishment of a high court bench here. The agitating lawyers of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) were also supported by all the political parties and a host of other local outfits.

On the day, the RBA members submitted separate memoranda addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju through the office of Panposh sub-collector over their demands.

RBA president SC Majhi and general secretary Akshay Sahu said separate district status should be accorded to Rourkela comprising Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions for effective governance and to improve people’s access to the administration. “When judicial courts are being set up in every blocks for the convenience of the disadvantaged rural masses, the administration continues to be inaccessible to people of these two sub-divisions,” they said.

Citing the location disadvantage of the small Sundargarh town in south-west corner of the district, Majhi said people of Koida, Tensa, Jareikela, Nuagaon and Lathikata have to travel around 150-220 km to reach the headquarters. Sundargarh town is only connected by road and after 6.30 pm, there is no bus service. For revenue-related work, free hold, mutation and other cases, people from distant places are forced to go to the collectorate at Sundargarh town.

“The economically-vibrant Rourkela with nearly six lakh population is centrally located for people of Bonai and Panposh sub-divisions. According district status to Rourkela would substantially enhance revenue to the state exchequer and improve governance while removing difficulties of the people,” Sahu added.

The duo also spoke in favour of setting up a permanent HC bench at Rourkela and claimed that the city is the only place in the whole of western Odisha that fulfils the necessary criteria.The RBA warned to intensify protests over the two demands after the Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023.

