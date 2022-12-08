Wonderla amusement park to come up in Khurda by 2025

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, a leading amusement park chain in the country, performed ground-breaking ceremony for its fifth amusement park in the state recently. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted ceremony for the project in presence of Tourism Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra and industry leaders.

Wonderla Holidays announced that the Rs 125 crore project will be completed by 2025. To implement the project, the park chain has taken around 50.63 acre land from the government at Kumbarabasta in Khurda in lease mode for a period of 90 years.

Wonderla Holidays managing director Arun K Chittilappilly praised the aggressive tourism development of the state and thanked the chief minister and the state government for allotting land in just 60 days of announcement of the project.

“Odisha is a priority market for us due to our association with the government. We are hopeful that the project will be completed by 2025,” he said. Tourism secretary Surendra Kumar said the project will boost the state’s tourism potential further.

