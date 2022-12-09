Highway robber gang busted, five held

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Thursday busted a gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovery of 19 stolen two-wheelers. Kalahandi SP Abilash G said the accused are Taranisen Bhoi of Gunimunda village within Tushra police limits of Balangir, Kandha Majhi of Ganjermal village within Kantamal police limits of Boudh, Dhruba Nag of Charbhata within Titlagarh police limits, Purusattam Naik of Bimla village within Jaipatna police limits and Bipin Kharsel of Thuapadar within Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district. They were arrested by a team of police personnel on patrolling duty from a spot near Shiva temple at Amath on NH-26 on Kalahandi-Balangir district. On being questioned, the accused admitted they had gathered at the spot to plan a robbery on the highway or a locality nearby.