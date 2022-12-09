Home States Odisha

Highway robber gang busted, five held

Police on Thursday busted a gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovery of 19 stolen two-wheelers. 

Published: 09th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Thursday busted a gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovery of 19 stolen two-wheelers. 

Kalahandi SP Abilash G said the accused are Taranisen Bhoi of Gunimunda village within Tushra police limits of Balangir, Kandha Majhi of Ganjermal village within Kantamal police limits of Boudh, Dhruba Nag of Charbhata within Titlagarh police limits,

Purusattam Naik of Bimla village within Jaipatna police limits and Bipin Kharsel of Thuapadar within Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district. They were arrested by a team of police personnel on patrolling duty from a spot near Shiva temple at Amath on NH-26 on Kalahandi-Balangir district. On being questioned, the accused admitted they had gathered at the spot to plan a robbery on the highway or a locality nearby. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp