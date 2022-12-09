Home States Odisha

Minor attempts suicide after being punished by a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar  

A cousin and three other family members too were allegedly forced to join them in the punishment given by the kangaroo court.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A minor boy attempted suicide after he was publicly humiliated late on Thursday in a kangaroo court for allegedly passing comments at schoolgirls in Bhubaneswar.

The 16-year-old boy tried to consume phenyl after he along with a cousin were made to kneel down holding their ears by residents of a locality for making passes at girls. In fact, three of their family members too were allegedly forced to join them in the punishment given by the kangaroo court.

Humiliated, the minor attempted to end his life. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital by his family members. His condition is stated to be stable now.

The entire episode, which happened in Baramunda village, was recorded on a mobile phone and the video went viral.

An uncle of the victims lodged a complaint at the Khandagiri police station late in the night. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

According to the police, the two minor boys, both students of Class X, were allegedly passing comments at girls when a group of people confronted them.

After residents of Baramunda village learned about the incident, Suresh Paranga, uncle of the two boys, his son and younger brother were unlawfully punished in the presence of hundreds of people at about 8 pm on Thursday.

Suresh though refuted allegations leveled against his nephews and said they all were humiliated as the two minor boys aged 16 had a fight with their friends near a gym in the area.

His younger brother claimed they were even forced to do sit-ups and no one came to their rescue. He alleged the locals threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police. However, when the police conducted a raid, the irate locals fled the spot.

In the complaint, five persons including a woman have been named by the victims. 

"A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341 355 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is continuing and necessary action will be taken against all those involved in the unlawful act," said Khandagiri IIC Dayanidhi Nayak.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
 

Comments

