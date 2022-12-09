Home States Odisha

Neglect stink as roads turn drains in Mayurbhanj

Ironically, the village is less than two kilometres from the collectorate, SP office, sub-collector office,

Drain water flowing on a road in Chipat Astia village of Shamakhunta block

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Chipat Astia under Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district have expressed discontentment over the lack of drainage system in the village forcing them to walk over dirty water every time they step out of home. 

Ironically, the village is less than two kilometres from the collectorate, SP office, sub-collector office, ADM office and other government offices. Comprising three wards 10,  11 and 12 and more than 1500 voters, the population of the village stands at 18000. 

Though the issue has been affecting the residents since decades and government officials use the village road as it is a short-cut connecting  Baripada district headquarters, no steps have been taken to address the issue. The children too are not spared of the trouble of treading on dirty drainage water. Residents of the village Rajesh Chaudhry, SK Sameer Ali and Saroj Khamrai said children visiting the Anganwadi Centre and Government-run primary school nearby also take the same dirty route. 

“It is a matter of shame that even after years, the problem persists. Our relatives too have stopped visiting us as the roads not only flow with dirty water, they stink as well,” the residents said. “It is only during elections that candidates from political parties come to the village seeking vote and assure of early redressal of the problem. But none does anything as they forget us after elections. The block officials too are deliberately harassing us,” they alleged. 

However, they said the Sarpanch of Sindurgaura Akash Singh has assured that the Public Works Department (R&B) has been asked to address the issue soon but we doubt if action will actually be taken. 
Contacted, PWD officials said the matter has come to their notice and it will sorted soon.

