Prime accused in fake drug case arrested from Bihar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police seems to have moved closer to bust the spurious blood pressure (BP) medicine-Telma-40 and Telma-AM manufacturing racket with the arrest of one of the prime accused involved in supplying the fake medicine to Cuttack.

The 33 year-old accused has been identified as Vikash Kumar of Patna’s Bhagwatnagar in Bihar.

With this the total number of arrest in the case has gone up to seven.

Earlier, six persons including the two Bihar based suppliers and four persons running the drug distribution agencies in Cuttack were arrested.

Police said, Vikash Kumar was the last link in the supply chain of the fake medicines, and is expected to reveal more information on the manufacturing unit of the spurious drugs.

