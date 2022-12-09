Home States Odisha

Prime accused in fake drug case arrested from Bihar

The 33 year-old accused has been identified as Vikash Kumar of Patna’s Bhagwatnagar in Bihar. 
With this the total number of arrest in the case has gone up to seven.

Published: 09th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police seems to have moved closer to bust the spurious blood pressure (BP) medicine-Telma-40 and Telma-AM manufacturing racket with the arrest of one of the prime accused involved in supplying the fake medicine to Cuttack. 

The 33 year-old accused has been identified as Vikash Kumar of Patna’s Bhagwatnagar in Bihar. 
With this the total number of arrest in the case has gone up to seven.

 Earlier, six persons including the two Bihar based suppliers and four persons running the drug distribution agencies in Cuttack were arrested.

Police said, Vikash Kumar was the last link in the supply chain of the fake medicines, and is expected to reveal more information on the manufacturing unit of the spurious drugs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp