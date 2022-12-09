Home States Odisha

Teachers rue casual leave cancellation on 'Manabasa Gurubar'

Lady teachers of schools in Jagatsinghpur district are peeved over cancellation of casual leave and local holiday on the last day of ‘Manabasa Gurubar’ on Thursday. 

Published: 09th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

The leaves were cancelled due to visit of commissioner-cum-secretary of School and Mass Education department Aswathy S and eight other teams on the day. Manabasa Gurubar is observed every Thursday during the month of ‘Margasira’ and considered auspicious for married women.

 In some areas of the district, puja pandals are erected during the month. Several functions are organised at the pandals for 7-10 days. The celebrations had been muted for the last couple of years due to the pandemic. However, this year, the women celebrated the occasion with the usual fervour but not the lady teachers whose casual leaves have been cancelled.  Erasama block education officer Bijay Senapati said the leaves of teachers and local holidays were cancelled as directed by district education officer. 

Comments

