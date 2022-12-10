Anicut breach repair work starts; to be completed within a week

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Irrigation department has started the repair work of Ayodhya Sarovar anicut on Mahanadi river which had breached near Hatpada in October. A 30 feet long and 1.5 feet deep breach had occurred in the anicut in the last week of October as a result of which the stored water was flowing into the river. The breach also led water scarcity fear among residents of Sambalpur town

Executive engineer of Water Resources department Pramod Panda said, “We have started repairing the upper portion of the anicut. To repair the base part, we have to keep the reservoir completely dry. Some water is still there in Ayodhya Sarovar. Repair of the base of the anicut will start once the water dries up completely. We are trying to complete the repair work within a week.”

Official sources said now is the suitable time to repair Ayodhya Sarovar anicut as the flow of water to the power channel of Hirakud dam from Burla power house via Chiplima has been stopped for renovation work. Hence, the water which is discharged into Mahanadi river through power channel, has been stopped.

Built in the mid-1960s, the anicut is named after the then Governor of Odisha Ayodhyanath Khosla. The anicut is around 1,700 metre long and its height from the river bed is around two metre. Since Hirakud Dam reservoir is situated upstream and water is released only during monsoon, the artificial lake was developed to store water to meet the daily needs of local residents.

Besides, many fishermen earn their livelihood from the Sarovar while farmers draw water from it for irrigation purposes. Following the breach, water level of Ayodhya Sarovar has decreased significantly, thereby affecting the local residents.

